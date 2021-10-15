Tesla Model Y SUV orders open

TESLA has opened the order books for its Model Y Design Studio with prices starting from £54,990 and first deliveries from early 2022.

The Design Studio includes two options for Model Y with Long Range AWD and Performance. Initial deliveries will be Model Y Long Range AWD.

With 315 miles of WLTP range, plenty of storage space and a medical-grade HEPA air filter, Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive is the ultimate combination of performance and utility. Model Y Performance starts at £64,990 with UK deliveries estimated in mid-2022.

Model Y is an all-electric, mid-size SUV designed for maximum versatility and safety, offering leading range, performance and the most advanced technology.

Inside, Model Y’s panoramic glass roof and high seating creates a feeling of spaciousness and offers an expansive view from every seat in the vehicle. The front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide more than 2,100 litres of storage space.

Like Model 3, Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to your smartphone for seamless entry and exit, with a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car’s controls. Model Y also connects with the Tesla mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.

Built from the ground up as an electric vehicle, the low centre of gravity, rigid body structure and large crumple zones provide unparalleled protection. Its aerodynamic design and leading battery technology also make it highly efficient in terms of energy usage, meaning you can achieve better range with less energy.

Model Y is also compatible with Tesla’s current Supercharger network of more than 6,000 Superchargers across Europe, as well as our new V3 Superchargers.