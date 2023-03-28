Renault unwraps new Espace

FORTY years ago it was the car that launched the people carrier revolution that would eventually lead to MPVs, SUVs, crossovers and the like.

Now Renault is unveiling the All-new Espace, the new people carrier seating 5 or 7, which will join the line-up leading the brand’s charge in the C and D segments.

It was in 1983 that Renault launched the vehicle that can fittingly be called the first car for life and living, the Espace. It was pioneering, often imitated, never equalled and has earned iconic status over five generations.

The Espace started a revolution, ushered in a vision of the future and has never stopped changing with the times. Now the All-new Espace has an SUV vibe and athletic and elegant design, and the Esprit Alpine trim adds a motorsports edge.

It remains true to its 5- or 7-seater long-distance people-carrier DNA and is still the Renault range’s most spacious model. It will offer a choice of sophisticated materials and finishing touches to a bright interior topped by a 1-sqm-plus sunroof, one of the largest on the market.

There is also advanced technology in the sitting area and under the bonnet. It has all the connectivity its driver and passengers need and keeps their environmental footprint in check. Its outer dimensions are smaller and it is 215 kg lighter than its predecessor, and it comes with an ultraefficient 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain.

Its benchmarked low fuel consumption (4.6 litres per 100 km) gives it up to 1,100 km of range and the battery don’t need any charge. The most fuel-efficient of the All-new Espace releases only 104 grams of CO 2 per km.

It is built on the Alliance’s purpose-designed CMF-CD platform and comes with 32 driver assistance systems. MULTI-SENSE and 4CONTROL Advanced, Renault’s four-wheel-steering system, take pleasure at the wheel to the next level.

Orders for the All-new Espace will begin in spring 2023.