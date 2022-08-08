Rapid growth for fleet service network

FLEET managers are set to benefit from the rapid expansion of a service network that is supported by artificial intelligence. Digital INNK has grown its network of suppliers by 800% to over 2,200 sites in the last 12 months.

The company’s ViSN platform connects drivers to service providers and allows them to locate and book the most appropriate supplier within pre-agreed parameters.

Angela Montacute, Chief Executive of Digital INNK, said: “In just 12 months, we’ve developed a national network of franchised, independent and mobile service providers. We continue to build the platform to set a new standard for managing vehicle maintenance.

“The ViSN platform brings the latest technology to the fleet sector to connect fleet managers, drivers and suppliers seamlessly. The entire process creates efficiencies and cost savings while giving drivers the control they want.”

The supplier network now offers 90% coverage of the UK and will continue to be enhanced over the coming months.

Fleet managers are freed up to focus on more strategic activities as drivers can locate the most convenient service provider in their area. AI is used to prioritise providers with the appropriate capabilities and cost profile.

Technology enables drivers to serve their needs in real-time and improve compliance procedures by creating a digital record of all interactions.

Montacute added: “We built ViSN with the driver in mind. The service function should be intuitive, and most issues can be resolved through the mobile app. We mapped the interactions through the life of the vehicle and used our technology to improve the experience at each stage of the process.”

Digital INNK recently announced it had integrated HaynesPro OE SMR data to provide an automatic authorisation tool on the ViSN platform that will save time and improve the accuracy of repair estimation. With up to 99% repair coverage and vehicle-specific repair catalogues, it ensures the labour time is always correct for the vehicle.