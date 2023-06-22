Orders open for new Citroën C4 X models

CITROEN is opening orders for petrol and diesel variants of New C4 X, complementing the already available fully electric New ë-C4 X. Prices start from £22,080 OTR with first deliveries commencing in July 2023.

From launch, customers have a choice of two petrol powertrains, a PureTech 100 S&S with a six-speed manual or a PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic. Diesel models will be sold exclusively with Citroën’s efficient BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed manual powertrain.

From July production, New ë-C4 X receives a powertrain upgrade, with the addition of a 115 kW electric motor with a 54 kWh battery. Announced in May, this new powertrain helps New ë-C4 X achieve up to 260 miles (WLTP) between charges, up from 222 miles (WLTP). Available exclusively on the new ë-series trim level, it joins the existing 100 kW motor with a 50 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 222 miles (WLTP).

Petrol variants will be available in Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus variants while diesel models will be available exclusively in Shine Plus trim. Fully electric New ë-C4 X will continue to be available in Sense, Shine and new ë-Series trims.

Sense’ models come as standard with 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels and Advanced Comfort Seats as well as a 10-inch touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. All ‘Sense’ models also feature Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit Information, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Alert.

Building on the standard equipment in ‘Sense’ versions, ‘Sense Plus’ models gain My Citroën Drive Plus – Citroën’s next-generation infotainment and navigation system with integrated natural voice commands. ‘Sense Plus’ variants also benefit from a head-up display, and a reversing camera with Top Rear Vision.

Stepping up to the ‘Shine’ trim level, the exterior look is boosted with dark tinted rear windows, chrome details and bi-tone diamond-cut versions of the 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels. Automatic Intelligent Beam Headlights, an auto-dimming electrochrome interior rear-view mirror and front and lateral parking sensors add a superior level of convenience whilst driving. Safety is enhanced thanks to Advanced Active Safety Brake with night-time and cyclist detection, and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition.

Range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ versions improve on ‘Shine’ models, adding Alcantara® seats that are heated for the driver and front passenger as well as Citroën’s Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 semi-autonomous driving technology that combines lane-keeping assistance with adaptive cruise control to make long journeys more relaxing. Ë-C4 X electric versions have their own dedicated range-topper in the ‘ë-series’ trim level, offering wireless smartphone charging, the 8-speaker Citroën Hi-Fi system, Onyx Black ‘Aeroblade’ 18-inch alloy wheels and the distinctive new bi-tone Perla Nera Black roof.