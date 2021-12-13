Orders open for Nissan’s new Ariya EV

NISSAN’s new fully electric Ariya coupé crossover is now available for with first deliveries beginning summer 2022.

Ariya’s UK line-up features four versions to meet customer range and performance needs – Advance (63kWh), Evolve (87kWh), e-4ORCE Evolve (87kWh) and e-4ORCE Performance (87kWh). All four versions of Ariya will be available at launch.

On the road prices start from £41,845 for Advance 63kWh versions, rising to £58,440 for the e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh model. Together with an advanced all-wheel-drivetrain, the range-topping specification includes premium features such as a 10-speaker BOSE sound system, digital Head Up Display, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, dynamic 20” alloy wheels with aero covers, and distinctive Blue Nappa leather seat fronts.

Industry pricing expert CAP HPI has awarded the model a class-leading residual value position. Both the 2WD Ariya Advance 63kWh and AWD Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE 87kWh (22kW charger) are expected to retain 57% value over 3years/30,000miles, making Ariya the best performing model versus key rivals.

As a result, Nissan is able to offer Ariya at a competitive rate on monthly finance. Personal contract (PCP) offers start from £629 monthly payment on the expected best-selling EVOLVE 87kWh version, with 5.81% APR, and £6,616 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.

A spokesperson for CAP HPI said; “The Ariya has an attractive futuristic premium exterior design and the interior uses excellent materials with good fit and finish.”

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) added: “We’re taking over a decade of experience in leading the market with electric vehicles, and ensuring our customer-focused expertise and network capability delivers a model that’s as rewarding to own as it is to drive. We know that UK customers are going to be seriously impressed with the new standards Ariya will bring to the segment in 2022.”

Csaba Vincze, Fleet Director at Nissan GB added: “‘The ARIYA is a very attractive proposition for company car drivers and salary sacrifice car schemes and comes complete with Nissan’s ten-year heritage of producing class-leading electric vehicles. With P11D prices starting from £41,790 and low Benefit in Kind (BiK) rates for EVs – just 1% in 2021-22 and then 2% in 2022-23 – the ARIYA also provides substantial tax savings for the driver versus petrol and diesel fuelled models.

Four Versions of Nissan Ariya available in Europe

Europe-market specifications Ariya (2WD) Ariya (AWD – e-4ORCE) 63kWh 87kWh 87kWh 87kWh Performance Battery Capacity *Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation 66 kWh (nominal) 63 kWh (usable) 91 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) 91 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) 91 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) Output 160 kW / 217PS 178 kW / 242PS 225 kW / 306PS 290 kW / 394PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 600 Nm 600 Nm Acceleration (0-62mph) 7.5 sec. 7.6 sec. 5.7 sec. 5.1 sec. Top speed 99mph 99mph 124mph 124mph Estimated range *Estimation based on WLTP combined cycle Up to 223 miles Up to 310 miles Up to 285 miles Up to 248 miles Towing capacity 750kg 1.5t Length 4595 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1660 mm Weight (depending on version and equipment) 1.8t – 2.3t Wheelbase 2775 mm Luggage Capacity 2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L 4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L Charging type CCS (For Europe) Tire size (front and rear) 235/55R19 255/45R20 (available as an option)

Version OTR RRP (From) 22kW Charger 20” Alloys Blue – Nappa Leather Seat Fronts BOSE Tech Pack Sky Pack Sport Pack Advance 63kWh £41,845 Option Option Option Option Evolve 87kWh £51,090 Standard Option (standard with Sport Pack) Option Standard Standard Option e-4ORCE Evolve 87kWh £53,790 Standard Option (standard with Sport Pack) Option Standard Standard Option e-4ORCE Performance 87kWh £58,440 Standard Standard Standard Standard Standard Standard

22kW Charger – £895

20” Alloys with Aero Covers – £850

Blue – Nappa leather seat fronts – £1295

Bose Tech Pack (includes Intelligent Rear View Mirror, 10 Bose Speakers, and Advanced Windscreen Head Up Display) – £1750

Sky Pack (includes the Electric Panoramic Sunroof) – £1295

Sport Pack (includes 20″ Alloy Wheels & Aero Covers, and Blue Upholstery with Nappa Leather Seat Fronts) – £1995

BODY COLOUR PRICE (ALL VERSIONS) Aurora Green £0 Pearl Black £745 Gun Metallic £575 Ceramic Grey £745 Two-Tone: Akatsuki Copper with Pearl Black roof and doors mirrors £1,225 Two-Tone: Warm Silver with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,225 Two-Tone: Tinted Red with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,225 Two-Tone: Burgundy with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,395 Two-Tone: White Pearl with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,395 Two-Tone: Blue Pearl with Pearl Black roof and door mirrors £1,395