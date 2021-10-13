Nissan launches one-stop shop EV deal

NISSAN is offering electric vehicle buyers a home charger and standard home installation with their purchase through its dealerships nationwide via a new finance offer with a single monthly payment.

The deal is part of a typical three or four year HP (Hire Purchase) or PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) car finance agreement on Nissan LEAF and e-NV200 models.

The offer is the result of Nissan working separately with two leading EV chargepoint providers, Pod Point and E.ON.

Frank Oldfield, Energy Services Manager at Nissan GB, said: “Wherever possible, we want to try and reduce the complexity for customers new to electric motoring and make their transition to zero emissions motoring as easy as possible.

“With this Nissan finance package, you can secure a fantastic electric car, choose from a range of 7kW chargers, and have it efficiently installed at home, all for one single monthly payment.”