New Peugeot 408 now at dealerships

The new Peugeot 408 is now available to UK drivers, with first customer deliveries taking place from this month.

Unveiled in 2022, prices for the new Peugeot 408 start from £31,050. The new C-segment model fuses the styling of SUV and Fastback is the latest model to join Peugeot’s range and comes as part of the brand’s commitment to have an electrified line-up in 2023 and a full battery-electric offering across the range by 2025.

The new 408 is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as an efficient PureTech petrol version. Drivers have the choice of three trims: ‘Allure’, ‘Allure Premium’ and ‘GT’. All 50 ‘First Edition’ models have already sold out.

Featuring a 12.4kWh battery, new 408 Hybrid models are capable of an electric range of 40 miles (Equivalent All Electric Range – EAER), resulting in a Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate of just 8% for business users (2022/23).

The new Peugeot 408 stands out thanks to its sharp lines and alluring profile. Measuring 4.7m long, 1.5m tall and with a 2.8m wheelbase, the new 408 has a unique shape that benefits aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside, the new 408 features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit with the new i-Connect Advanced infotainment system. All models come as standard with a 10-inch digital instrument panel, with GT models benefitting from 3D technology. Also included is a 10-inch central touchscreen which comes with wireless Mirror Screen for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Peugeot’s fully configurable virtual i-Toggles are positioned below the central touchscreen to give immediate access to frequently used features such as air-conditioning controls, phone contacts, application launches and many other personalised options.

The i-Connect Advanced infotainment system brings Connected Navigation with Live Traffic updates as well as ‘over the air’ updates, while natural voice recognition gives safe and easy access to all infotainment features.

There is also a range of convenience and safety features. As standard, new 408 models are equipped with a 180-degree Colour Reversing Camera, rear parking sensors and PEUGEOT ‘Smart beam’ High Beam Assist, while safety is improved via Advanced Emergency Braking as well as Extended Traffic Sign Recognition.

A range of further safety features are available across the various trim levels, including Long Range Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert on Allure Premium models, and Peugeot Full Matrix LED Headlights and Lane Position Assist on GT.

The new model is available from Peugeot retailers or via the brand’s Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure and order their vehicle entirely online and makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase including home delivery options where available.