New Jeep Wrangler heads for the UK

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be launched in the UK n the first half of next year in Sahara and Rubicon trim priced from £60,785 OTR and £62,785 OTR respectively.

The Wrangler’s iconic seven-slot grille wears an updated look with black textured slots, neutral grey metallic bezels, and body-colour surround (platinum silver slots and bezels on Sahara). A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, streamlining Wrangler’s appearance and eliminating brush or tree limb snags on the trail. Four new wheel designs also freshen the Wrangler’s exterior, along with a new Anvil paint colour option.

Inside there’s more comfort and safety, with a new refined interior featuring 12-way power front seats, the latest 12.3” Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system and side curtain airbags in the first and second rows, all equipped as standard.

The first full-float Dana rear axle is introduced on Rubicon models, its design means the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft itself. The result is an axle shaft that is only subjected to torsional loads, with its sole function being to transmit power to the wheel hub, making the axle stronger and more robust.

The 2024 Wrangler features second-row outboard seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, as well as structural improvements for side-impact performance. The list of standard ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) now includes Drowsy Driver Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Information (available from Q1 2024).

Power cones from a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) rated at 272hp and 400Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

For 2024, the Wrangler line-up has more standard equipment across the model line-up, including:

Sahara

New 18’’ wheel design

12.3” touchscreen infotainment system

Body colour hard top

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Deep tint sunscreen glass

McKinley leather trimmed seats

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Power 12-way adjustable front seats

9-speaker Alpine Premium Audio

Keyless Go and Passive Entry

Reversing camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Gorilla Glass

Security Alarm

Black tubular side steps

Lane departure warning (available from Q1 2024)

Drowsy Driver Alert (available from Q1 2024)

Traffic Sign Information (available from Q1 2024)

Rubicon