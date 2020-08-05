MotorEasy Announces New Partnership with Motorway

FAST-GROWING motoring association MotorEasy.com has announced a new partnership with Motorway, the comparison site to sell your car.

MotorEasy is a simple way for drivers to manage, protect and maintain their car by providing it’s 400,000 members with miles of hassle-free motoring. Its mission is to create a done-for-you system that takes the ‘not-so-fun’ parts out of owning a car and hand it over to industry experts and engineers.

Motorway is a platform designed to make selling a vehicle as simple and fair as possible. Car owners can, by simply entering registration and mileage, compare instant offers from leading online car buyers and specialist dealers to get the best price for their vehicle.

Instead of waiting weeks or months to sell their vehicle, consumers are able to sell their car within 24 hours and receive cash fast.

MotorEasy continues to add services to its portfolio and the introduction of the Motorway car selling service further develops the platform.

MotorEasy members already have access to everything they could need to manage, protect and maintain their vehicles, as well as a range of buying and selling options.

Duncan McClure Fisher, MotorEasy Chief Executive and founder, said: “Once you’ve decided to sell your car you want to know how much you’ll get – without haggling – and get it sold quickly. Motorway ticks both boxes, with a simple online journey that fits perfectly with MotorEasy’s mission to offer ‘everything car, done for you’.”

Alex Buttle, Director and Co-Founder of Motorway, added: “We are delighted to partner with MotorEasy to help their customers compare prices and sell their car fast. Our online, customer-centric approach and shared vision for ease of use and price transparency makes the partnership feels like a great fit.”