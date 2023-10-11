Microlise inveils transport management solution

TECHNOLOGY solutions provider Microlise Group has launched its Transport Management System (TMS), providing any end-to-end solution – from order creation and costing to planning, management, delivery, and invoicing.

A result of the acquisition of Vita Software, the Group’s TMS is equipped with a range of core capabilities designed to streamline operations, reduce costs, improve cash flow, enhance efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction. From order creation to invoice, the software solution automates day-to-day tasks, eliminating delivery paperwork and providing real-time visibility into the location of vehicles.

Through integration with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) solutions, the TMS enables accurate reporting and data-driven decision-making and is covered by a comprehensive warranty.

Nadeem Raza, Microlise Group’s Chief Executive, said: “This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering businesses with advanced technology solutions. With our TMS, we are providing logistics companies with a comprehensive solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also sets the stage for responsible and sustainable growth.

“Microlise Group’s strategy goes beyond merely offering a Transport Management System (TMS); it encompasses our vision to provide a truly end-to-end integrated solution, one that operators thrive on. This brings together our product integration strategy, M&A strategy and collaboration with customers, to continuously drive our solution forward to delivering a market leading offering.

“We understand that the modern logistics landscape demands seamless connectivity at every step of the supply chain, and our commitment to this strategy reaffirms our dedication to being the partner of choice for logistics companies looking to navigate the complexities of today’s transportation industry.”

Steve Watson, the Group’s Director of Product, added: “As the logistics industry embraces technology as a necessity rather than a luxury, our TMS is a game-changing solution. With a focus on data-driven decision-making, integration, and efficiency enhancement, the software is poised to shape the future of transportation management, enabling businesses to thrive in the dynamic landscape of modern logistics.”

The Group’s TMS is currently offered as a stand-alone solution, with plans for integration into its broader suite of products in the coming months.