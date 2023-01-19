Kia launches EV charging reward programme

KIA is enhancing its EV charging services through a new partnership with ‘&Charge’, a pioneering EV charging platform that combines smart user engagement with value-added services.

‘&Charge’, accessed via app, allows users to collect EV charging credits when shopping at hundreds of UK retailers. Credits can be redeemed via the Kia Charge* app to pay for public charging sessions, reducing the total cost of ownership. Customers can also earn credits by providing information and feedback on public charging stations.

The service is now live in the UK, and customers can download the app via and-charge.com, the App Store, or the Google Play Store.

One of the first manufacturers to offer rewards through the ‘&Charge’ platform, Kia’s new partnership will support its ambition to remove obstacles impeding the growth of e-mobility, including cutting the cost of all-electric driving for customers.

Customers can access more than 300 retailers via the ‘&Charge’ service platform, including popular DIY and home stores, clothing and fashion retailers, online travel sites and certain airlines, attractions and days out, food retailers and delivery services, and dozens of others. Users spending money through ‘&Charge’ build up ‘&Charge Kilometres’, with each kilometre equivalent to an average of £0.071 in Kia Charge credits (depending on retailer).

For example, if a brand offers 1 ‘&Charge Kilometre’ for every £3 spent, users spending £99 with this retailer would earn around £2.34 in Kia Charge credits to contribute towards their next public charge.

Improving European charging infrastructure

In addition to improving the affordability of EV ownership through its shopping bonus programme, ‘&Charge’ offers the chance to make the charging experience more effective and reliable in Europe through regular feedback and the gathering of information on electric vehicle charging stations. ‘&Charge’ app users can provide real-time input on individual charging station performance, and post accompanying pictures of chargers.

Typically, users can earn between one and five ‘&Charge Kilometres’ for each picture they contribute. This crowd-sourced data is then used to help charge point operators verify issues and quickly improve the reliability and user experience at their public charging stations.

Globally, Kia will offer a line-up of 14 fully electric models by 2027, in line with its ‘Plan S’ strategy. 2023 will see the production-ready debut of the highly anticipated EV9 SUV. This new model is based on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and will usher in a new era of sophisticated, high-tech, sustainable mobility for Kia.