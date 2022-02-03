Kia aims for record sales boosted by new Sportage

DESPITE the twin challenge of Covid-19 and supply shortages which have suppressed the new car market, Kia UK is on course for another record year in which it could burst through the 100,000 UK sales barrier.

Chairman and Chief Executive Paul Philpott said that last year saw sales hit 90,000, a 5.5% market share, and demand continues to rise. He added: “We could go through the magic 100,00 if the supply is there.

“We are now one of the leaders in electric vehicles with e-Niro, EV6 and Soul and in 2022 we will have 10 different electrified vehicles on the market and 33% of sales will have some sort of electrification.”

Kia’s UK sales will be further boosted this year by the launch this week of the all-new Sportage, the brand’s top selling model in the country and it hits the market with a host of special offers.

It launches with just 3.9% APR on select PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) and PML (Personal Motor Loan) deals and with a generous £500 FDA (Finance Deposit Allowance). This offer is available across all grades and engine options, including the Plug-in Hybrid model due to join the Sportage line-up in late Q1. The all-new Sportage range starts from £26,745.

There is a special Launch Edition grade available only during Q1 2022 which includes two years’ free servicing, the same 3.9% APR and priced at £29,995. It comes with a 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol engine, front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox. Similar to the ‘3’ grade, standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, heated front and rear outer seats, and a heated steering wheel to name but a few of the highlights.

Philpott added that Kia is introducing a new 5.9% APR offer with zero customer deposit across almost the entire model line-up, including Picanto, Rio, Stonic, new Ceed, new Ceed Sportswagon, new ProCeed, XCeed (petrol, diesel and PHEV), Niro (HEV and PHEV), Sorento and Stinger. Kia’s e-Niro, Soul EV and EV6 EV line-up is also included.

Each car is available with either 30- or 36-month PCP contracts or 24-, 30- or 36-month PML contracts.