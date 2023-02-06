January sales the best since pre-Covid

THE UK new car market grew 14.7% in January to reach 131,994 units, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The best start to the year since January 2020’s pre-Covid 149,279 units and marks the sixth successive month of expansion and sets the tone for what the SMMT anticipates as a countercyclical year of growth.

Electrified vehicles drove the increase, as manufacturers continue to bring ever more choice to the market despite ongoing strains on the supply chains. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) comprised 14.4% of new car registrations, increasing volumes by 40.6%.

Meanwhile, battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose 19.8% to reach 17,294 units, or 13.1% of new registrations – slightly below the average recorded for 2022. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) recorded a 0.7% rise, although their share fell to 6.9% of new cars reaching the road. As a result, one in five new cars registered in the month came with a plug.

It was also a strong month for large fleet registrations, which increased by 36.8% to 69,540 units, while registrations by private buyers fell by 4.3% to 59,639 units – reflecting some easing of supply and evidence of how shortages last year distorted market performance. Registrations by businesses, the smallest segment at 2,815 units, rose by 45.6%.

Plug-ins are anticipated to comprise of more than one in four new registrations this year, representing growth of 32.1% or approximately 487,140 units, and almost a third (31.0%) of the market in 2024 at 607,150 units. However, the rollout of infrastructure needed to charge them is failing to keep pace.

During Q4 2022, the ratio of new chargepoint installations to new plug-in car registrations dropped to one for every 62 – a significant fall compared with the same quarter last year, when the ratio was 1:42. As a result, in 2022, one standard public charger was installed for every 53 new plug-in cars registered, the weakest ratio since 2020.

Mandating rollout targets for infrastructure and regulating service standards would give drivers certainty they can always find a working, available charger. Infrastructure must be built ahead of demand else poor provision risks delaying the electric transition.

More immediately, the upcoming Budget is an opportunity to implement measures that support the transition. Reducing VAT on public chargepoint use from 20% to 5% in line with home charging would ensure more affordable access for all and underpin a fair net zero transition.

The SMMT said Government should also review proposals to graft a Vehicle Excise Duty regime designed for fossil fuel cars onto zero emission vehicles (ZEVs). The higher production costs associated with electric vehicles means that currently more than half of all available BEVs would be subject to the expensive car supplement due to apply to ZEVs from 2025.

The Association added that while it is right that all drivers pay their fair share, existing plans would unfairly penalise those making the switch, and risk disincentivising the market at the time when EV uptake should be encouraged. Government should also tackle other fiscal blocks to uptake by raising recommended business mileage rates.

The strong start to the year is mirrored in the latest market outlook, which anticipates 1.79 million new car registrations in 2023, an 11.1% increase on the past year but still well below 2019 levels. This also represents a 0.8% reduction on October’s outlook, against a weak economic backdrop. However, a further 9.3% increase is expected next year, with 1.96 million new cars expected to join the road in 2024.

Cox Automotive believes that a lack of infrastructure to support more EV purchases, discussions surrounding the agency model and the rise of Chinese brands in the UK and Europe could all change the shape of the sector for years to come.

However, when making its forecasts for the year ahead, the company has considered the positive position the new car sector currently finds itself in, having already navigated several significant headwinds.

Philip Nothard, Insight and Strategy Director at Cox Automotive, said: “Last year was challenging for the new car sector, yet we began 2023 with a welcome, albeit small, feeling of positivity. There were signs in the closing months of last year that manufacturers were increasing supply levels, reducing market volatility, with added reports of tactical registration activity and increased activity in the leasing sector; we have signs of a ‘normal’ car market.”

A market that could go either way

These potential stability indicators could manifest to realise Cox Automotive’s upside scenario for the year. Such an outcome would see new vehicle production recover quicker than anticipated, consumer and business confidence improve and a resolution in Ukraine that returns the sector to its halcyon days.

This would equate to 1,904,024 new car registrations, 18% higher than the actual figure in 2022 but still down -17.6% on pre-pandemic levels. Q1 gets off to a very strong start with 507,166 registrations, 21.5% more than the same period for 2022.

The most likely scenario is the company’s baseline prediction that steady stabilisation continues, interest base rates continue to meet forecasted levels, and appetite within fleet and leasing companies returns following market incentives to aid new vehicle purchases. This leads to 1,711,447 new car registrations, 6% up compared to 2022, with 448,937 registrations in Q1 alone.

Cox Automotive’s downside scenario predicts a reduction in fortunes with worsening complications caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, failed government incentives to slow inflation, and further interest rate rises to put additional pressure on consumer spending. As a result, the company’s downside figure for the full year is 1,614,352 new car registrations, the same number recorded in 2022 but still -30.2% down compared to the nine years prior to 2020.

Defining factors for new car market success

Within AutoFocus, Cox Automotive outlines some of the broader sector trends likely to affect the new car market, not just in 2023 but for the years to come. A particular segment requiring attention this year is EV. While one-fifth of all UK registrations were plug-in vehicles during 2022, concerns surrounding EV prices and infrastructure remain.

Nothard added: “As we edge closer to the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate regulation, more needs to be done for EVs to truly become the dominant mode of transport. Significant investment is still needed in the charging infrastructure to support a growing EV parc. In addition, there are still barriers to entry for many people, with the cost of EVs being higher than their petrol/diesel counterparts.”