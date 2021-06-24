mtn blue.png
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter
mtn logo2

Honda reveals new Civic

Civic remains a core model for Honda in Europe and the latest generation builds on almost 50 years of heritage, delivering the usability, comfort and visual appeal that the model is renowned for.

Chris Wright

June 24, 2021

SHARE

336506 all new civic e hev 1

HONDA has released the first images of the all-new Civic five-door, the 11th generation of the brand’s class-leading hatchback.

Civic remains a core model for Honda in Europe and the latest generation builds on almost 50 years of heritage, delivering the usability, comfort and visual appeal that the model is renowned for.

The all-new Civic will be offered exclusively as a hybrid, becoming the latest model to feature the brand’s advanced e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) powertrain, and meeting the objective for all European mainstream models to feature electrified powertrains by 2022.

Already powering the recently-launched Jazz and Jazz Crosstar, the 2020 CR-V as well as the all-new HR-V on sale later this year, the widely acclaimed hybrid powertrain will offer new Civic owners the perfect blend of fun-to-drive performance and efficiency.

Related Posts

Tap to Join
ClickDealer

About

Crucial reading for both the franchise and non-franchise UK dealer network with daily emails circulating to senior managers and staff in the UK.

Motor Trade News is owned by Astor Media Ltd.

Follow us

X-twitter Linkedin
X-twitter Linkedin Whatsapp
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
Linkedin X-twitter

MOTOR TRADE NEWS

Search

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for the Motor Trade News newsletter

CLICK HERE