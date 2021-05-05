Genesis brand to launch in the summer

HYUNDAI’S premium brand Genesis will launch in the UK this summer with saloon and SUV models with further launches planned over the following months.

Genesis Motor Europe sales will also begin in Germany and Switzerland and will sell directly to customers offering transparent prices for all its models and a five-year care plan with no hidden extras.

It will sell direct to the public both online and through Genesis Studios the first of which will open in London, Munich and Zurich.

Pivotal to the brand experience will be the appointment of a Genesis Personal Assistant, recruited from hospitality and retail sectors, who will manage every aspect of their buying and ownership experience.

The Genesis brand was launched in the Far East five years ago. Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, Global Head of Genesis Brand, said: “Over the past five years, our customers around the world have come to recognise our commitment to exceptional design, product quality and an authentic and mindful brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey. We believe now is the right time for the next chapter in our brand history. We are excited to bring our brand identity and distinct luxury vehicles to Europe.”

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, added: “We know that customers today crave experiences, and the onus is on us as a premium luxury brand to deliver a service which provides both convenience and exceptional hospitality to our customers. That is how we will stand apart.”

Orders will open for the Genesis G80 sedan and the Genesis GV80 SUV in summer, with the new G70 and GV70 following soon after. Following its world premiere at Auto Shanghai last month, the Electrified G80 will be the first all-electric Genesis model to arrive in Europe.

A further two battery electric cars – one built on a dedicated electric platform – will also be launched within the first year in Europe as part of the product roll-out.