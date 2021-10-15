Ford takes the wraps of updated Focus

FORD has revealed its updated Focus featuring expressive new design and fuel-efficient electrified powertrains alongside advanced connectivity and driver assistance technologies.

The new Focus introduces Ford’s next-generation SYNC 4 technology to greater numbers of customers than ever, enabling cloud-connected navigation and connected voice control with natural language understanding.

SYNC 4 is supported by an all-new, largest in segment 13.2-inch landscape centre screen with an intuitive interface designed to make it effortless to navigate a comprehensive range of driving and comfort features. The technology also allows Ford Power-Up wireless software updates to improve functionality over time.

Advanced driver assistance technologies introduced to Focus for the first time include Blind Spot Assist, which monitors the driver’s blind spot for vehicles approaching from behind, and can apply counter-steering to warn the driver and discourage a lane change manoeuvre if a potential collision is detected.

New Focus also for the first time introduces an automatic transmission option for the fuel-saving EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains, offering up to 155 PS. The seven-speed, dual-clutch Powershift automatic makes driving less demanding – particularly in city and stop-start traffic – while complementing the hybrid powertrain’s electrically-boosted performance for typical Focus fun-to-drive.

Ford has also enhanced the 1,653-litre loadspace of the Focus wagon variant for greater practicality, responding to customer feedback to introduce a new wet zone, easy-clean carpet and side trims, and a vertical divider for simple and effective organisation of the loadspace. A spacious and practical five-door hatchback is also offered.

Ford also revealed the new Focus ST, developed by Ford Performance. Featuring sporty new exterior styling and alloy wheel designs, a head-turning Mean Green paint option and all-new, in-house developed Performance Seats, the Focus ST continues to be offered with a high performance EcoBoost petrol powertrain and five-door or wagon body styles.