Citroën streamlines passenger vehicle range

CITRÖEN has announced a streamlined vehicle range, launching three new trim levels: YOU, PLUS and MAX, which replace the existing Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus nomenclature.

The overhaul – which opens to orders from Friday 1 September – is a response to new consumer trends, connecting customers and the Citroën sales network to facilitate clearer and more transparent commercial offers. In promoting a better understanding of the range, its trim levels, and the options available, Citroën’s new line-up simplifies the customer purchase process to enhance consumer trust in the brand. By offering appropriate trim levels with attractive equipment levels and well-defined option packages, Citroën will be able to offer solutions more closely tailored to the needs and lifestyles of its customers.

The new streamlined range is inspired by Citroën’s drive to simplify the consumer experience, whilst also promoting fair pricing and improved delivery times. This approach has been devised through analysis of new consumer habits, particularly with the rise of a more compact digital world and Citroën’s continuing desire to move towards an even fairer and more balanced pricing policy.

With a more clearly defined range, the buying process becomes less complex and the overall experience becomes smoother. Whether purchasing from Citroën’s retailer network or via the online Citroën Store, a streamlined range of vehicles, closely tailored to customer expectations, will foster a climate of trust and transparency when buying.

In line with the simplification of Citroën’s range, the Citroën website is now more navigable and functional, allowing customers to obtain information about new models more easily.

Production, stock management, and cost controls have also all been optimised as the result of a rationalisation of Citroën’s factory processes, allowing customers to continue benefiting from fair pricing and the shortest possible delivery lead times