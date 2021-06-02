mtn blue.png
BMW’s new electric models set for November launch

BMW Group’s new technology flagship brings together the company’s  latest developments in the strategic innovation fields of Design, Automated Driving,  Connectivity, Electrification and Services to create a premium mobility experience that is  unrivalled in its segment.

Chris Wright

June 2, 2021

BMW has announced UK pricing and specifications for the BMW iX ahead of the launch of  the flagship electric model in November. 

The fully electric Sports  Activity Vehicle (SAV) is the first model based on a new, modular, scalable toolkit on which the future of the BMW Group will be built. Conceived from the outset for purely  electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing techniques, the BMW iX combines locally  emission-free driving pleasure and sporting agility with a highly usable operating range  and luxurious spaciousness.  

When the BMW iX launches later this year, the model range will comprise the  BMW iX xDrive50 with a combined output of 523hp and a range of up to 380 miles  (WLTP), plus the BMW iX xDrive40 that produces 326hp and is able to cover up to 257 miles on

a single charge. Powerful performance is instantaneous and all with zero tailpipe  emissions. Both versions are equipped with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, making  the iX the very first all-wheel-drive pure electric vehicle produced by BMW. 

The impressive battery range is complemented with flexible charging that is  designed to be as convenient as possible. DC power can be taken on board at a rate of up to 195 kW (BMW iX xDrive50) or 150 kW (BMW iX xDrive40). This allows the battery charge to be increased from 10 to 80% in around 35 minutes.

BMW iX xDrive50 or 31 minutes in the BMW iX xDrive40

Both variants will be available in Sport or M Sport trim levels, with the extensive standard  specification including 21-inch alloy wheels, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking  

Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, climate comfort windscreen, four-zone air  conditioning, heated front seats, wireless phone charging and Shadow Line exterior trim.  An array of options, including dedicated Packs that group extras which complement each  together, allow for further personalisation. 

Also set to join the model line-up at a later date is the BMW iX M60 which, with an  expected maximum output in excess of 600hp, promises an exceptionally sporty all electric driving experience.

Prices range from £69,905 to £94,905 for the iX  xDrive50  M Sport

Anothr newcomer from BMW due for launch in the UK in November 2021 is the i4, the first all-electric premium car from  the BMW Group aimed at the traditional core of the midsize segment.

Its combination of sportiness and long-distance ability has been achieved with an efficient drive system  technology and intelligent lightweight design, which enable exhilarating driving dynamics  and an impressive range without the need for disproportionately large and heavy  batteries.  

The newcomer offers both a captivating drive and class-leading levels of technology. In  addition to being based on a flexible vehicle architecture conceived from the outset for a  purely electric drive system, the new i4 features the latest generation of the iDrive system,  plus cutting-edge innovations in the areas of automated driving and parking assistance. 

Beneath its four-door gran coupé body style, it features fifth-generation BMW eDrive  technology incorporating the latest power electronics, charging technology and high voltage battery as well as the highly integrated electric motors that enable strong  performance combined with everyday usability and long-distance capabilities. 

BMW i4

The BMW iDrive / Operating System 8 is key to the user experience on board the BMW i4  and takes the interaction between driver and vehicle into the digital future. The new BMW  Operating System 8 helps give the BMW i4 all the tools needed to serve as an intelligent  and proactive partner in any situation. 

The BMW i4 will be available in three different model variants from launch, including the  first ever BMW M car with all-electric drive. The BMW i4 M50 is a performance model from  BMW M GmbH delivering extreme driving enjoyment, bringing the classic M formula of  agility, dynamism and precision to the world of electric mobility. 

Equipped with electric motors at both the front and rear axle with a combined maximum  output of 544hp and M-specific chassis technology, it promises exceptional performance  while achieving a range of up to 316 miles in the WLTP test cycle.  

In the BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport and BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport, a 340hp electric motor  teams up with rear-wheel drive to enable locally emission-free driving with plenty of  sporting flair. It has a WLTP-calculated range of up to 367 miles. 

Its  Combined Charging Unit allows use of DC high-power charging stations with an output of  up to 200kW. Range of up to 102 miles (BMW i4 eDrive40) and 87 miles (BMW i4 M50)  can be delivered within a 10-minute charging stop at stations of this kind.  

The i4 eDrive40 in both the Sport and M Sport specification includes 18-inch alloy wheels  and the Live Cockpit, plus such standard equipment as a reversing camera, Parking  Assistant, automatic air conditioning, ambient lighting, LED lights front and back and  acoustic protection for pedestrians. Prices range from £51,905 to £63,905.

