BMW’s new electric models set for November launch

BMW has announced UK pricing and specifications for the BMW iX ahead of the launch of the flagship electric model in November.

The fully electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is the first model based on a new, modular, scalable toolkit on which the future of the BMW Group will be built. Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing techniques, the BMW iX combines locally emission-free driving pleasure and sporting agility with a highly usable operating range and luxurious spaciousness.

BMW Group’s new technology flagship brings together the company’s latest developments in the strategic innovation fields of Design, Automated Driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services to create a premium mobility experience that is unrivalled in its segment. It is the first model to feature the new generation BMW iDrive, powered by Operating System 8.

When the BMW iX launches later this year, the model range will comprise the BMW iX xDrive50 with a combined output of 523hp and a range of up to 380 miles (WLTP), plus the BMW iX xDrive40 that produces 326hp and is able to cover up to 257 miles on

a single charge. Powerful performance is instantaneous and all with zero tailpipe emissions. Both versions are equipped with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, making the iX the very first all-wheel-drive pure electric vehicle produced by BMW.

The impressive battery range is complemented with flexible charging that is designed to be as convenient as possible. DC power can be taken on board at a rate of up to 195 kW (BMW iX xDrive50) or 150 kW (BMW iX xDrive40). This allows the battery charge to be increased from 10 to 80% in around 35 minutes.

BMW iX xDrive50 or 31 minutes in the BMW iX xDrive40

Both variants will be available in Sport or M Sport trim levels, with the extensive standard specification including 21-inch alloy wheels, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking

Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, climate comfort windscreen, four-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, wireless phone charging and Shadow Line exterior trim. An array of options, including dedicated Packs that group extras which complement each together, allow for further personalisation.

Also set to join the model line-up at a later date is the BMW iX M60 which, with an expected maximum output in excess of 600hp, promises an exceptionally sporty all electric driving experience.

Prices range from £69,905 to £94,905 for the iX xDrive50 M Sport

Anothr newcomer from BMW due for launch in the UK in November 2021 is the i4, the first all-electric premium car from the BMW Group aimed at the traditional core of the midsize segment.

Its combination of sportiness and long-distance ability has been achieved with an efficient drive system technology and intelligent lightweight design, which enable exhilarating driving dynamics and an impressive range without the need for disproportionately large and heavy batteries.

The newcomer offers both a captivating drive and class-leading levels of technology. In addition to being based on a flexible vehicle architecture conceived from the outset for a purely electric drive system, the new i4 features the latest generation of the iDrive system, plus cutting-edge innovations in the areas of automated driving and parking assistance.

Beneath its four-door gran coupé body style, it features fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology incorporating the latest power electronics, charging technology and high voltage battery as well as the highly integrated electric motors that enable strong performance combined with everyday usability and long-distance capabilities.

The BMW iDrive / Operating System 8 is key to the user experience on board the BMW i4 and takes the interaction between driver and vehicle into the digital future. The new BMW Operating System 8 helps give the BMW i4 all the tools needed to serve as an intelligent and proactive partner in any situation.

The BMW i4 will be available in three different model variants from launch, including the first ever BMW M car with all-electric drive. The BMW i4 M50 is a performance model from BMW M GmbH delivering extreme driving enjoyment, bringing the classic M formula of agility, dynamism and precision to the world of electric mobility.

Equipped with electric motors at both the front and rear axle with a combined maximum output of 544hp and M-specific chassis technology, it promises exceptional performance while achieving a range of up to 316 miles in the WLTP test cycle.

In the BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport and BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport, a 340hp electric motor teams up with rear-wheel drive to enable locally emission-free driving with plenty of sporting flair. It has a WLTP-calculated range of up to 367 miles.

Its Combined Charging Unit allows use of DC high-power charging stations with an output of up to 200kW. Range of up to 102 miles (BMW i4 eDrive40) and 87 miles (BMW i4 M50) can be delivered within a 10-minute charging stop at stations of this kind.

The i4 eDrive40 in both the Sport and M Sport specification includes 18-inch alloy wheels and the Live Cockpit, plus such standard equipment as a reversing camera, Parking Assistant, automatic air conditioning, ambient lighting, LED lights front and back and acoustic protection for pedestrians. Prices range from £51,905 to £63,905.