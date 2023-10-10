AX grows partnership with AA Insurance to include daily rental services

AX, the vehicle incident management specialist, has renewed and expanded its partnership with AA Insurance Services to grow the partnership and to become a secondary supplier for all daily rental services.

The daily rental services will accompany the credit hire and credit repair solutions AX has been supplying to the AA since 2019. Since the beginning of the partnership, AX has successfully hired more than 30,000 vehicles to the AA’s customers and has managed the customer service across 919,000 rental days.

Scott Hamilton-Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at AX said: “We take great pride in our customer service and to see that our hard work in this area has cultivated and secured a relationship with a market leader like The AA is a brilliant result. Working with the AA, we will supply our specialist credit hire, credit repair and, now, daily rental service to their customers – building on a successful partnership we’ve enjoyed since 2019.”

Tim Rankin, Managing Director of AA Accident Assist added: “In AX we’ve selected a high quality, trusted, mobility provider to support AA Insurance and Accident Assist. The AA has ambitious plans for the future – we’re confident that AX will continue deliver service excellence to our customers and members.”

AX is an accident aftercare specialist that provides accident assistance services including recovery, repair and replacement vehicles with an emphasis on exceptional customer service. The company’s solutions are designed in collaboration with its partners to help extend the brands of these businesses and build loyalty between them and their customers.