Tie-up brings more expertise to lead management and customer retention

AUTOFUTURA, the data-driven business intelligence provider, backed by Inflexion Private Equity, has acquired Chrysalis Loyalty (Chrysalis), supplier of loyalty solutions for manufacturers, finance companies and retailers.

Autofutura and Chrysalis Loyalty provide complementary solutions to the lead management, loyalty and retention, and risk management, solutions to the automotive industry. Chrysalis specialises in the retail sector, while Autofutura has expertise in both the fleet and retail sectors.

The automotive sector is rapidly evolving, with significant growth in ecommerce, mobility and evolving vehicle ownership models. The ability to retain customer loyalty, through a seamless and engaging customer experience, with personalised finance offerings, is key to success in the automotive industry. As is the ability to identity and track emerging industry trends, as well as anticipate, plan and react from a commercial perspective.

The new entity will be led by Autofutura’s Chief Executive Christian Erlandson, with Chrysalis Loyalty CEO and Founder Jolyon Barker progressing to a new role as Strategic Adviser under the new structure. Newly combined, the company will serve customers in over 20 markets via its UK-based headquarters and international offices in Australia, Canada and Germany.

The acquisition will see the business consolidate the expertise and resources of the two companies to provide clients with a more diverse and robust suite of solutions and consultancy focused around lead management, customer relations management (CRM), loyalty and retention. The new structure will also enable the larger business to expand its capability and underpin organic global growth opportunities, by leveraging access to mutually beneficial markets, specifically in the UK, Europe and APAC.