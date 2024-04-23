Vauxhall unveils next gen Grandland

VAUXHALL has revealed the next-generation Grandland, a stylish and dynamic, spacious and versatile SUV with a fully electrified drivetrain portfolio.

The All-New Grandland brings many design features first seen on the Vauxhall Experimental concept car to life for the first time on a production model. These features include the 3D Vizor with illuminated Griffin logo proudly sitting at the centre and the permanently illuminated “VAUXHALL” lettering at the rear.

Further highlights include the Intelli-Lux Pixel HD lighting system with over 50,000 individual elements, plus the BEV-native STLA Medium platform and new flat battery packaging design which allow for a 98kWh battery. This will enable the Grandland Electric to cover up to around 435 miles (700km) locally emissions-free (WLTP provisional data).

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “The All-New Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall. With it, every Vauxhall model will be available with the choice of a fully electric powertrain – a decade ahead of UK Government requirements. This is a big step in our electric offensive. The relationship to the Vauxhall Experimental is unmistakable. It offers innovations that were first seen on this extraordinary concept car. The new Grandland will therefore strengthen our position in the important family crossover segment.”

BEV-native platform helps enable electric range of up to around 435 miles (WLTP)

The next generation Grandland represents a major step for Vauxhall in making electric mobility even more appealing. It is the first Vauxhall to benefit from the Stellantis STLA Medium BEV-native platform. Thanks to the new architecture, the new flat battery packaging with up to 98kWh, the new generation electric motor and energy-saving features such as the heat pump, the new Grandland Electric will be able to deliver a locally emissions-free electric range of up to around 435 miles (WLTP provisional). Drivers can choose from three levels of regenerative braking using the steering wheel paddles, while the battery can be re-charged to 80% in around only 26 minutes at a rapid charger.

As a family-oriented vehicle, a strong focus was placed on interior versatility, with a number of innovative storage solutions introduced. The highlight of these is the Pixel Box. With the illuminated translucid glass and the fabric wrapping, this element not only enhances the visual appeal of the console, it is also highly functional.

The wireless smartphone charger is located behind the glass so that devices can be charged while being stored safely. The constant visibility of the smartphone also helps to ensure that it is not forgotten in the vehicle when leaving the Grandland. In total, the new Grandland offers over 35 litres of interior storage compartments – from the Pixel Box to the phone pockets in the backrests of the front seats, to the large storage under the central console which also accommodates a 12V socket.

Alternative drives

The new Grandland offers a fully electrified drivetrain portfolio. Alongside the fully electric Grandland Electric, the new Grandland Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 53 miles of locally emissions-free range (WLTP provisional). Finally, the Grandland Hybrid with 48-volt technology combines a 28hp electric motor with a 136hp 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and is paired with a new six-speed dual clutch transmission.

There is also an extensive array of driver assistance systems. Among the features included as standard are Automatic Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Adaptation and In Crash Braking, a system with the purpose of helping avoid a secondary collision in case of an accident.

The Intelli-Drive 2.0 system, which integrates numerous electronic assistants and combines them with semi-automatic lane-change assist and Recommended Speed Adaption, is also available as an option. If the targeted lane is clear, the assistant steers the Grandland into the desired lane with small steering movements. And Recommended Speed Adaptation ensures that – if confirmed by the driver – the vehicle’s speed is reduced accordingly when a new speed limit is reached or increased up to that limit. In addition to sensors, Intelli-Drive 2.0 also uses information from the over-the-air network. And parking and manoeuvring is also made easier by front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera with automatic cleaning function and the 360-degree Intelli-Vision camera.

The All-New Vauxhall Grandland is set to open for orders in July and arrive in UK showrooms this Autumn.