Rolls-Royce to launch its first EV in 2030

ROLLS-ROYCE said that on-road testing of its first fully electric car is imminent and that all its models will be electrified by 2030.

Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, described the announcement as the “most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 4th May, 1904″ when founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, first met and agreed that they were going to create ‘the best motor car in the world’.

With historic names such as Ghost, Phantom and Wraith in mind, the CEO said the new model will be called Spectre.

He added: “I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first – and finest – super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

The use of electric motors is not a new concept for Rolls-Royce. Sir Henry Royce was fascinated by all things electrified, and his first venture, named F. H. Royce and Company, created dynamos, electric crane motors and patented the bayonet-style light bulb fitting.

However, it was Charles Rolls who prophesied an electrified future for automobiles. In April 1900 he experienced an early electric motor car named the Columbia and declared its electric drive to be ideal.

Müller-Ötvös said: “Electric drive is uniquely and perfectly suited to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, more so than any other automotive brand. It is silent, refined and creates torque almost instantly, going on to generate tremendous power. This is what we at Rolls-Royce call ‘waftability’.

“At Rolls-Royce, we have been experimenting with an electric powertrain for some time. In 2011 we revealed 102EX, a fully operational all-electric Phantom. We followed this in 2016 with our fully electric 103EX, which represented our vision for the marque several decades into the future.”

The luxury brand plans to 2.5 million kilometres – a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce, on average – and will travel to all four corners of the world to push this new car to the limit.

Müller-Ötvös said: “With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030. By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products.”